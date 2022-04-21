Jada Pinkett Smith (kind of) addresses the slap in ‘Red Table Talk’ return

By Marianne Garvey

Jada Pinkett Smith is back with her “Red Table Talk” for Season 5.

The Facebook series made brief reference to her husband Will Smith’s Oscars slap at the top of the latest episode, but only on title cards. It was not talked about during the episode.

“Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focused on deep healing,” a title card read at the beginning of the episode. “Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls. “Until then the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest.”

The episode was released on Wednesday.

After the title cards were shown, the show continued with a pre-taped segment that was filmed before the Oscars on March 27. Pinkett Smith, her daughter, Willow Smith, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris spoke with guest Janelle Monáe.

During the Oscars, Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage after a joke Rock made about Pinkett Smith, comparing her closely cropped hair to Demi Moore’s character in “G.I. Jane.”

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f—ing mouth!” Smith shouted.

Smith later won the Oscar for leading actor for his performance in “King Richard.”

He went on to resign from the Academy.

