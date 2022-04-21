Hungary’s Orban meets pope with Ukraine war as backdrop

By NICOLE WINFIELD and JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has met with Pope Francis at the Vatican as the war in Ukraine cast a shadow over two leaders who have long sought closer ties with Russia. The meeting on Thursday was Orban’s first foreign trip since his right-wing party won Hungary’s April 3 national election. The destination represented a departure from what has become his tradition following past elections. Orban traveled to Poland’s capital after past elections to visit Hungary’s closest European Union allies. But the war in Ukraine has revealed fault lines between Budapest and Warsaw from their differing approaches to Moscow. Francis, for his part, has long sought to improve relations with the Russian Orthodox Church.