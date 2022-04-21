Head of Spanish federation changes salary after leaked audio

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — The president of the Spanish soccer federation says he will remove the salary bonus variables that he earned when Barcelona and Real Madrid succeeded. Luis Rubiales says one of the reasons for the change was the criticism from Atlético Madrid coach Diego Simeone. The Argentine said it appeared it was better for the federation to have Barcelona and Madrid at the top. Rubiales and Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué have been in the spotlight in Spain after stolen audio leaked to the media exposed a series of conversations between them talking about behind-the-scenes negotiations on several issues.