Hataoka, Pedersen share early lead in LPGA Tour’s LA Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nasa Hataoka and Emily Kristine Pedersen shared the lead at 4-under 67 halfway through the first round Thursday in the LPGA Tour’s DIO Implant LA Open. Hataoka closed with a birdie on the par-3 18th at breezy Wilshire Country Club. The 23-year-old Japanese player had seven birdies and three bogeys. She has five LPGA Tour victories, winning twice last season. Pedersen had five birdies and a bogey. The 23-year-old from Denmark is winless on the tour. Sei Young Kim and So Yeon Ryu were a stroke back with Jennifer Song, Haylee Harford, Janie Jackson and Dewi Weber. Top-ranked Jin Young had a 71. Defending champion Brooke Henderson opened with a 76. She had a triple bogey on the par-3 fourth.