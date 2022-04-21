Fiala scores 2, Wild beat Canucks and lock up 2nd in Central

By TYLER MASON

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3. The Wild locked up the second spot in the Central Division and will face the third-place St. Louis Blues in the first round of the playoffs. Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello each had a goal and two assists for the Wild, who also got goals from Jared Spurgeon and Ryan Hartman. Elias Pettersson scored twice for the Canucks and Matthew Highmore had Vancouver’s other goal. Cam Talbot made 21 saves for the Wild to earn his 200th win.