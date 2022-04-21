FAA failure to tell Capitol of parachute stunt led to alert

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration is reviewing a communications breakdown that led police to think an aircraft carrying military parachutists for a baseball stadium stunt was “a probable threat.” A law enforcement official says the FAA did not provide the required notification to the Capitol Police that a plane would be circling overhead, which prompted an urgent alert Wednesday evening to evacuate the complex. The plane carried members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights, who parachuted into Nationals Park for a pregame demonstration. The FAA says it will conduct “a thorough and expeditious review.” Many people who work at the Capitol still are on edge more than a year after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.