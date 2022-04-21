‘Credible Campus-wide threat’ forces UC Berkeley shelter in place, classes canceled

Berkeley, Calif. (KION-TV)-- UC Berkeley Police are asking students to shelter in place due to a credible campus-wide threat.

UC Berkeley police said there is no active shooter and they are looking for a person who may want to harm specific individuals.

UC Berkeley police said campus facilities and services are locking down.

All in-person classes have been canceled Thursday.

A UC Berkeley professor said the Dean of RCNR said there is an "emerging active shooter threat situation."

They also advise people to get away from doors and windows.

If you are not on campus stay away from the area, said police.

This is a developing story.