Arizona House speaker gets Profile in Courage award

By BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Republican House speaker has been awarded the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage award for his refusal to consider overturning the 2020 election results. Speaker Rusty Bowers rebuffed repeated direct efforts by former President Donald Trump, his attorney Rudy Giuliani and others to overturn President Joe Biden’s narrow victory over Trump in Arizona. Trump and Giuliani urged Bowers in a phone call to retroactively change Arizona law to allow the Legislature to chose a different slate of presidential electors than picked by voters. Bowers said in a Thursday statement that standing up for the people’s choices at the ballot box is not heroic and is “the least that Arizonans should expect from the people elected to serve them.”