American sentenced to death in China for murder of woman

BEIJING (AP) — An American man has been sentenced to death in China for fatally stabbing a 21-year-old woman who tried to break off their relationship. State media said Shadeed Abdulmateen was sentenced Thursday after a trial in the eastern city of Ningbo. The report said he met the woman in 2019 and they began a romantic relationship. When she attempted to end it in 2021, Abdulmateen arranged to meet her at a bus stop and stabbed her to death with a folding knife. The report gave no details on his hometown or how he came to reside in China. The U.S. Embassy said it was monitoring the situation, but for privacy reasons, could not offer further comment.