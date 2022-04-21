Amber Heard’s lawyers interrogate Johnny Depp at libel trial

By BEN FINLEY

Associated Press

Attorneys for actor Amber Heard have resumed their cross-examination of her ex-husband Johnny Depp in a Virginia courtroom. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor is pursuing a libel suit against Heard over allegations that he abused her. Heard’s lawyers argue that Depp’s denials lack merit because of his drug and alcohol use. Heard’s lawyers began their cross-examination late Wednesday afternoon and Depp returned to the stand Thursday morning. Depp sued Heard after she wrote a 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Heard never mentioned Depp by name. But Depp’s lawyers said it clearly referenced accusations she made against him.