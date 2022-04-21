A luge stunner: Hackl leaves Germany for Austrian team

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

Three-time Olympic champion Georg Hackl has left the German luge program to for a job with rival Austria, agreeing to a four-year contract that runs through the 2026 Olympics. Hackl is one of Germany’s luge legends, a major part of the country’s dominance in the sliding sport for decades. Germany typically wins more World Cup medals each season than all other nations combined, plus claimed gold in all four events at the Beijing Olympics earlier this year.