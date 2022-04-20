US Pentagon chief speaks for 1st time to Chinese counterpart

By ROBERT BURNS

AP National Security Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has spoken with his Chinese counterpart for the first time since becoming Pentagon chief more than a year ago. The conversation broke a communications impasse that American officials saw as increasingly dangerous amid concern that Beijing might provide military support for Russia’s war in Ukraine. Austin, who calls China the U.S. military’s leading long-term challenge but has been forced to focus heavily on Russia this year, requested the telephone conversation with Gen. Wei Fenge after months of failed effort to speak with the more politically powerful deputy chairman of the Communist Party’s Central Military Commission.