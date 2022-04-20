Report on ‘Rust’ movie shooting finds ‘willful violations’ on set

By Cheri Mossburg, CNN

The crew on the set of the movie “Rust” “willfully violated” safety rules and “demonstrated plain indifference to employee safety” which led to the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, according to a report released Wednesday by New Mexico Environment Department’s Occupational Health & Safety Bureau.

