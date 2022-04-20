Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:39 AM

Report on ‘Rust’ movie shooting finds ‘willful violations’ on set

<i>
KION

By Cheri Mossburg, CNN

The crew on the set of the movie “Rust” “willfully violated” safety rules and “demonstrated plain indifference to employee safety” which led to the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, according to a report released Wednesday by New Mexico Environment Department’s Occupational Health & Safety Bureau.

Developing story…

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content