Phil’s Fish Market to move for Monterey Bay Aquarium expansion

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION-TV)-- After unanimous approval by the Monterey Planning Commission to expand the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute the long-standing Phil's Fish Market may be moving.

KION reached out to owner Phil DiGirolamo who said they are in fact looking into moving away.

He declined our interview but said they don't have a date or location in mind yet but "for sure won't be leaving Moss Landing."

DiGirolamo added that the lease for the building expires at the end of June and demolition is planned for mid-July.

The dining establishment is currently located at 7600 Sandholdt Road.