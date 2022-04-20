Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:30 PM

Perfect fill-in: Camargo, Phillies top Rox 9-6 to end skid

KION 2020

By MIKE CRANSTON
Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Johan Camargo had four hits, including a three-run home run in a five-run seventh inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Colorado Rockies 9-6 to stop a three-game losing streak. Kyle Schwarber added a rare homer into the right field third deck at Coors Field, and Nick Castellanos and Alec Bohm also went deep . The Phillies finished a 2-5 trip with their second win in nine games. The switch-hitting Camargo, starting at shortstop for the injured Didi Gregorius, had three singles before his shot to left against lefty Lucas Gilbreath.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content