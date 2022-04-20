Parklets torn down in Carmel-by-the-Sea, hope remains for a permanent program

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Restaurants in Carmel-by-the-Sea had until 5 p.m. Wednesday to tear down their temporary parklets despite their popularity.

Some 25 restaurants had torn down their parklets by the deadline of April 20. By lunch, there were some working restaurants working to remove them.

Carmel restaurant owner Bashar Sheeh said he respected the decision but hopes the city council will move forward with a proposal for a permanent program.

"There's a lot of people who want to be outside, especially people who became more educated about how nice it is outdoor. It's like Europe," Sheeh.

Mayor Dave Potter asked staff to outline the process of what it will take to develop a permanent outdoor seating program and present it to the city council on May 3.

"I hope that the council will at least give it some consideration. I would think that the industry or the restaurant business will come forward to say 'we think there's merit here," said Potter. "Question is going to be once the water management district removes their emergency guidelines."

Currently, business owners do not have to trade out indoor seating for the number of outdoor dining availability. However, once the extension from the water district is removed businesses will have to control their water use. For example, if five tables are added outdoors, five will be eliminated indoors.

If city council members give the guidelines to develop a plan a thumbs up, the process could take up to a year to flush out. According to the city's planning director, Brandon Swanson, a permanent program will require updating the city's zoning code, the general plan, and design guidelines.

Getting the program to a proposed state will take lots of community meetings, public commissions, and city council meetings -- adding up to at least a year's worth of work.

Not only was parking a deterrent for people but the parklets had no design guidelines - which was one of the primary reasons for pushing for the parklets' removal.