New Zealand’s Ardern in Tokyo to meet Kishida, promote trade

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in Japan as part of her first trip abroad in more than two years as her government seeks to promote the country’s reopening for business and tourism following a pandemic-related border closure, while Japan wants to focus on mutual security concerns, including China’s new alliance with the Solomon Islands. Ardern arrived in Japan late Wednesday after her three-day visit in Singapore, where her talks with leaders focused on the economy and led to an agreement on bilateral cooperation on climate change and adopting low-carbon and green technologies.