Network forms to assist Afghan refugees settle in Detroit

By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — A group of Detroit corporate and community leaders has come together to provide support services to refugees from Afghanistan and other nations as they resettle in the city. The launch of the Detroit Refugee Network was announced Wednesday by Samaritas, a statewide health and human services organization that operates one of Michigan’s largest refugee resettlement programs. The network’s formation comes at a key time, as refugee resettlement agencies and nonprofits nationwide gear up to help Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion. They were already hard at work trying to help tens of thousands of asylum-seeking Afghans who fled the Taliban takeover.