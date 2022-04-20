Monterey County Superior Court chosen as new venue for Paul Flores murder trial

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County Superior Court has been selected as the new venue for the Paul Flores murder trial a San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen said Wednesday.

Flores is on trial for the murder of Kristin Smart. She and Flores were Cal Poly students in May 1996 when she disappeared.

For 25-years Flores was considered the only person of interest in her disappearance. He was arrested and booked into San Luis Obispo County jail on April 13, 2021.

Flores' father, Ruben Flores, was also arrested and is charged with being an accessory to the crime.

Paul Flores' defense team filed a change of venue motion on March 9 to move the trial outside of San Luis Obispo County, because they claimed that it would impossible for Flores to receive a fair and impartial trial in the county due to the extensive media coverage and community commitment to the case.

The court will meet again on Monday to decide more on scheduling the new start date for the trial.