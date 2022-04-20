Madrid wins again despite Benzema’s missed penalty kicks

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Not even a bad day for Karim Benzema was enough to keep Real Madrid from moving closer to clinching the Spanish league title. Benzema missed two penalty kicks seven minutes apart in the second half but Madrid went on to earn a 3-1 win at Osasuna to open a 17-point lead over Atletico Madrid with five rounds to go. Barcelona is 18 points back but has seven games left to play, meaning it still has a theoretical chance to catch Madrid.