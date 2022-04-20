Israeli ultra-nationalists to march in Jerusalem despite ban

JERUSALEM (AP) — A group of Israeli ultra-nationalists said it is determined to go ahead with a flag-waving march around predominantly Palestinian areas of Jerusalem’s Old City, brushing aside a police ban of an event that served as one of the triggers of last year’s Israel-Gaza war. Israeli police said Wednesday a large number of officers were deployed around Jerusalem’s historic Old City, home to religious sites for Jews, Christians and Muslims, out of concern that confrontations could further ignite an already tense atmosphere in the city during the Jewish holiday of Passover and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.