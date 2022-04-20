GOP lawmakers vote remotely more often after initial scorn

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just seven Republicans joined most Democrats to use remote voting in the House when it began two years ago as the pandemic erupted. So far this year, over half of GOP lawmakers have used the proxy voting system at least once, along with nearly all Democrats. And more than 50 of the Republicans who’ve used it this year also once signed onto a lawsuit seeking to declare the practice unconstitutional. One Democrat who’s used it for almost every vote this year has made three flights as an airline pilot. An Associated Press look at House data shows its acceptance by both parties has grown.