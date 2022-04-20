Explosion on bus carrying prison guards in Turkey; 1 killed

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An official says assailants have detonated a remote-controlled explosive device as a bus carrying prison guards was passing by, killing one of the guards. The attack occurred Wednesday in the district of Osmangazi, in Turkey’s northwestern Bursa province, Gov. Yakup Canbolat said. One of the injured was in serious condition. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. Kurdish militants, leftist extremist groups and Islamic State group militants have carried out numerous attacks around the country.