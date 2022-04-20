COVID-hit Mariners beat reeling Rangers 4-2 behind Gilbert

By CHRIS TALBOTT

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Logan Gilbert pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings and Adam Frazier doubled twice on a three-hit night to lead the COVID-hit Seattle Mariners over Texas 4-2 and send the Rangers to their worst start since 1987. Seattle was missing manager Scott Servais, third-base coach Manny Acta and assistant coach Andy Bissell along with right fielder Mitch Haniger, catcher Luis Torrens and reliever Paul Sewald due to positive COVID-19 tests. First base coach Kristopher Negrón served as acting manager. The Rangers, who turned a triple play in the first, are off to a 2-9 start that is their worst since 1987.