Arbery killers’ sentencing for hate crimes moved to August

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A federal judge has postponed sentencing for the white men convicted of hate crimes in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery until Aug. 8. U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood set the new date Wednesday, pushing the sentencing hearings back one week after prosecutors cited a scheduling conflict. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan each face possible life sentences after being convicted of hate crimes in February. A jury in Brunswick, Georgia, concluded they chased and killed 25-year-old Arbery because he was Black. All three defendants are already serving life in prison for the February 2020 killing after being found guilty of murder in a Georgia state court last fall.