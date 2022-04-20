2 months after Griner’s arrest, mystery surrounds her case

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is easily the most prominent American citizen known to be jailed by a foreign government. Yet as a crucial hearing approaches next month in Russia, the case against Griner remains shrouded in mystery. Little clarity has come from Russian prosecutors since she was detained in February. Only measured public statements have come from the U.S. government as it seeks more information about the circumstances of her detention. An otherwise mundane drug case features storylines of race and gender, professional athletics, geopolitics and international criminal justice.