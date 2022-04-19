Warden at Epstein jail quietly retires amid federal probe

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The warden who ran the federal jail where disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein killed himself was allowed to quietly retire from the Bureau of Prisons in February. His retirement came in the midst of an investigation examining how one of the government’s highest profile inmates could take his own life in custody. The Bureau of Prisons said Tuesday that Lamine N’Diaye retired from the Bureau of Prisons on Feb. 26. He was most recently the warden at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security prison in Burlington County, New Jersey. While he was overseeing the prison, an inmate was stabbed in the eyeball, drawing wide criticism from congressional lawmakers over violence in the federal prison system.