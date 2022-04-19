UK’s Boris Johnson faces wrath of lawmakers over partygate

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing British lawmakers for the first time since he was fined by police for attending a birthday party in his office that broke coronavirus lockdown rules. As the House of Commons returns Tuesday from an 11-day Easter break, Johnson is expected to apologize for what he insists was a minor slip-up. He’s likely to rebuff opposition calls to resign for flouting the restrictions that he imposed on the country during the pandemic. Johnson and his allies argue that it would be wrong to change leaders while Britain faces crises including the war in Ukraine and a cost-of-living squeeze.