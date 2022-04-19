Ukraine war recasts ‘Navalny’ as a prequel to Putin’s aims

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The war in Ukraine has rapidly recast “Navalny,” a fly-on-the-wall portrait of the imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Since Daniel Roher’s film premiered in January at a virtual Sundance Film Festival — where it won both the documentary audience award and the festival favorite award — the geopolitics that “Navalny” documents bracingly in real time have exploded out in the open. The Ukraine war exposed the grim horror of Putin’s politics to much of the world. It premieres 9 p.m. Sunday on CNN and CNN+.