‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller arrested for alleged assault, Hawaii Island police say

PAHOA, Hawaii (KITV) — Actor Ezra Miller, best known for their role as The Flash in the DC comic book movie series, is in trouble again.

Miller was arrested early Tuesday morning on a complaint of second-degree assault following an incident at a home in Pahoa, according to Hawaii Island Police Department.

Big Island police officers were called out to a reported assault at the home in the Leilani Estates subdivision in lower Puna just after 1 a.m. According to the report, Miller allegedly got angry after being asked to leave the home and threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old woman in the head causing a half-inch cut. The woman refused treatment for the injury.

Miller was arrested around 1:30 a.m. after he was found at the intersection of Highway 130 and Kukula Street in Keaau. Miller was released from jail just after 4 a.m. pending further investigation, police said.

This is the latest incident in a string of legal run-ins for Miller.

In late March, Miller was arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment following an incident at a Big Island karaoke bar. Miller was later accused of bursting into the room of a couple and threatening to kill them before taking some of their personal items.

That couple filed for a restraining order but later dropped that request.

