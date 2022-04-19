Singapore and New Zealand to jointly tackle climate change

By ZEN SOO

Associated Press

SINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore and New Zealand will cooperate on green technologies in the fight against climate change. The joint efforts will be part of the new climate change and green economy pillar added to Singapore and New Zealand’s enhanced partnership. Prime Ministers Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore and Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand said the initiative will involve adopting low-carbon and green technologies. Ardern arrived in Singapore on Monday for a three-day official visit to meet with Singapore’s President Halimah Yacob as well as Lee. Both countries also condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as “staunch supporters” of international law.