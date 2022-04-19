Puzzling outbreak of liver disease in kids spreads to EU, US

By MARIA CHENG

AP Medical Writer

LONDON (AP) — Health officials say they have detected more cases of a mysterious liver disease in children that was first identified in Britain, with new infections in Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and the U.S. Last week, British officials reported 74 cases of hepatitis, or liver inflammation, detected in children since January. The usual viruses that cause infectious hepatitis were not found in the cases, and scientists and doctors are considering other possible sources, including COVID-19, other viruses and environmental factors. British officials ruled out any links to COVID-19 vaccines, saying none of the affected children was vaccinated.