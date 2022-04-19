Police: daughter killed mom during custody dispute at Texas Starbucks

By Deborah Gaines

Click here for updates on this story

RICHARDSON, Texas (KTVT) — Police in North Texas have confirmed a deadly shooting at a Starbucks coffeehouse was the result of an altercation between a mother and daughter.

According to officials, it was just after 7:00 p.m. on April 18 when the Richardson Police Department received several 911 calls reporting a woman firing a gun at another female.

The first officer at the Starbucks, in the 4100 block of East Renner Road, spotted the suspected shooter, later identified as Tranisa Watts, attempting to leave with a child. The 23-year-old woman was taken into custody.

Additional officers arriving found the victim, later identified as Kentoria Nicole Edwards, injured from at least one gunshot wound and immediately began life saving measures. Paramedics took the 52-year-old to a nearby hospital but she died from her injuries.

The 3-year-old child with Tranisa Watts was unharmed and no one at the business was injured by the gunfire.

As the investigation into the shooting began police say they learned that Nicole Edwards was the grandmother of Watts’ child and had full custody.

Officials say Watts had asked to see her child and Edwards agreed to meet her at Starbucks. It was during that visit that Watts pulled out a gun, shot Edwards and tried to leave with the child.

Police say the investigation into the murder is ongoing and they are asking that anyone who has information about the incident, has video, or was a witness please contact the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4800.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.