NCAA sanctions Ohio State women’s hoops, 2 other programs

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

Ohio State’s athletics department has been given four years probation and hit with other sanctions as a result of self-reported recruiting and policy violations in three women’s sports, including basketball. The other violations, as outlined in a report issued by the NCAA’s Division I Committee on Infractions, were in the women’s fencing and golf programs between 2015 and 2019. The university had self-reported the violations, and in December 2020 imposed a postseason ban for all three sports in 2020-21.