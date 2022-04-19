Monterey Peninsula Unified School District draft 2022 school schedule

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey Peninsula Unified School District has revealed a new school schedule that would change start and end times at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.

The proposal would only change high schools and middle schools in the district and elementary schools would keep their current schedules.

Middle schools would start at 8:35 a.m and conclude at 3:10 p.m.

High schools would start at 8:30 a.m. and end at 3:25 p.m., the end time for Wednesdays would be at 2:40 p.m.

Schools like La Mesa and Monte Vista that will transition from kindergarten to eighth grade will be under the elementary school model and not move to a later start time.

These changes would help bring the school district up to date with the new state law requiring schools to start later to help students get more sleep.

The earlier end time for middles schools would open up extra time for after-school activities and tutoring.

A new zero period option would also be available at the high schools and allow students to take P.E. or other classes, and free students up for another elective or class.

There will be no changes or cuts to extra credit activities the school district says.

The final drafts for the 2022 school schedules for middle and high schools needs to be made by July of 2022.