Guatemala’s much-criticized top prosecutor seeks 2nd term

By SONIA PÉREZ D.

Associated Press

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Once the envy of Central America for anticorruption efforts that took down a sitting president, Guatemala’s attorney general’s office has more recently been accused of blocking corruption investigations, protecting powerful interests and persecuting those who pursued the corrupt. Consuelo Porras has led that office for the past four years and is seeking a second term. She dismisses the allegations and dodges questions with legal jargon and recitations of the law. President Alejandro Giammattei must choose the next Attorney General in the coming days. He defends her before Guatemalans, international organizations and the U.S. government, which suspended cooperation with her office last year and yanked her visa.