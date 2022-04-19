Freiburg beats Hamburg to reach 1st ever German Cup final

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Freiburg has defeated former Bundesliga heavyweight Hamburger SV 3-1 away to reach the German Cup final for the first time. First-half goals from Nils Petersen, Nicolas Höfler and Vincenzo Grifo put the visitors firmly in control before the break. Hamburg’s response through Robert Glatzel was much too late. The visiting fans were already celebrating their team’s progress to the final before Glatzel scored Hamburg’s consolation in the 88th minute. Last year’s beaten finalist Leipzig hosts Union Berlin in the other semifinal on Wednesday.