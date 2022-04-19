EXPLAINER: What happens in the post-mask world of travel?

By DAVID KOENIG

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — A ruling by a judge in Florida means the federal requirement to wear masks on airplanes and public transportation is gone. But there are still plenty of questions about what it all means. The judge’s decision on Monday ended 14 months of mandatory mask-wearing, which was intended to reduce transmission of COVID-19. Within hours, all major U.S. airlines announced — sometimes to passengers in the middle of flights — that travelers could take off their masks. Here are some questions and answers about the ruling, and about what happens to travel now.