Egypt refers man accused of killing Coptic priest to trial

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian prosecutors have referred a man to trial for allegedly stabbing to death a Coptic Christian priest in an attack that shocked the Arab World’s most populous country. The public prosecution said in a statement the suspect was accused of killing the priest earlier this month at the popular seaside promenade in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria. He was also accused of illegal possession of a knife used in the attack. No date was set for the trial. The suspect could face a death sentence if convicted. The Coptic Orthodox Patriarchate of Alexandria said the priest served at a local parish.