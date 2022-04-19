CHP: Officer shot and killed a man in Northern California after being dragged by vehicle

LINDA, Calif. (KION-TV) CHP Yuba-Sutter confirmed with a KION that a man has been shot and killed after dragging a CHP office on Dunning Avenue near Hammonton Smartsville Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened when a CHP officer was conducting a stop for a stolen vehicle at around 9:30 a.m.

The driver then reversed into the officer with the door wide open, catching the officer and dragging them along.

The officer then fired his service gun and hit the suspect.

The vehicle crashed into a fence shortly after.

Medics attempted life-saving measures but the suspect died on scene.

CHP says the officer is awake and alert and the extent of his injuries is unknown.