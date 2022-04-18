White House commits to barring anti-satellite missile tests

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says the U.S. is barring anti-satellite missile testing. It’s a move that White House officials say is meant to underscore their hope of establishing new norms for military action in space. The U.S. has sharply criticized Russia and China for conducting anti-satellite missile tests. The Pentagon also fired an interceptor missile from a U.S. Navy warship more than 14 years ago to destroy a malfunctioning spy satellite. The issue is one that’s taken on greater urgency after Russia in November launched an interceptor missile to destroy a defunct Soviet-era satellite. Vice President Kamala Harris is expected the discuss the move during a speech on Monday evening at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.