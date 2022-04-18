Ukraine rejects Serbian bomb threat claims on Russia flights

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Ukraine has rejected as baseless and false the accusations made by Serbia’s president that Ukraine’s secret service is behind a series of false bomb threats against Air Serbia flights to Russia. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has claimed, without proof, that foreign intelligence services of Ukraine and an unidentified European Union state “are doing that.” A Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman rejected Vucic’s claims on Monday. The Serbian national airline is the only European airline, besides Turkish companies, that has not joined international flight sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine. The false bomb threats have delayed Air Serbia flights or made them return to Belgrade.