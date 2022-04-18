Sweden links riots to criminal gangs that target police

By JARI TANNER

Associated Press

HELSINKI (AP) — Swedish police say the violent riots that have shaken several cities and towns in the Nordic country are extremely serious crimes against society and suspect some protesters were linked to criminal gangs that intentionally target police. Sweden has seen unrest, scuffles and violence since Thursday, triggered by Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan’s meetings and planned Quran burnings across the country. Sweden’s National Police Commander said Monday that 26 police and 14 other people have been injured in the riots and 20 police vehicles destroyed or damaged. The latest violence came Sunday night in the southern city of Malmo, where a school and cars were set on fire. Police said 11 people were detained.