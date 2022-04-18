Spyware use on separatists in Spain “extensive,” group says

By ARITZ PARRA

Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — The phones of dozens of pro-independence supporters in Spain’s northeastern Catalonia, including the regional chief and other elected officials, were hacked with controversial spyware available only to governments, a cybersecurity rights nonprofit says. Citizens Lab, a research group affiliated with the University of Toronto, said that its large-scale investigation found that at least 65 individuals were targeted or infected with what it calls “mercenary spyware” sold by two Israeli companies. Catalonia’s efforts to separate from Spain have long been a thorn in the side of Spanish governments. Citizens Lab said that it could not find conclusive evidence to attribute the hacking to a specific entity but that circumstantial evidence points to a strong nexus with Spanish authorities.