Bodies of 2 teenage kayakers recovered in Montana lake

SWAN LAKE, Mont. (AP) — Search teams have recovered the bodies of two teenagers who went missing after their kayak capsized in Swan Lake in northwestern Montana. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says the body of a female was recovered in 86 feet of water shortly Sunday afternoon. The body of a male kayaker was found late Monday morning at about the same depth. Search teams from Flathead and Lake counties and Swan-Mission Search and Rescue had been looking for the teens since Thursday afternoon, when their kayak capsized in high winds. The names of the teens haven’t been released.