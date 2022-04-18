Russia launches fight for industrial heartland, Ukraine says

By YURAS KARMANAU

Associated Press

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — After days of regrouping and reinforcing, the Russian military began a new and potentially climactic phase of the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian officials said Monday that the Kremlin’s forces launched their long-feared, full-scale ground offensive to take control of the country’s industrial heartland, the Donbas. The stepped-up assaults began along a broad front of over 300 miles (480 kilometers). Russia declared the capture of the Donbas to be its main goal in the war after its attempt to seize the capital, Kyiv, failed.