Police need help identifying young boy found dead in woods

SALEM, Indiana (WLKY) — The body of a dead child has been found in Washington County, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police.

According to state police spokesperson Sgt. Carey Huls, a Washington County resident was out mushroom hunting on Saturday, around 7:30 p.m., when he came across the body of a dead boy.

The body was located in a heavily wooded area of eastern Washington County, after which they immediately called 911.

ISP is now asking for help to identify the boy.

“There’s somebody out there who can say, ‘this isn’t normal’, ‘I haven’t seen so and so for the past few days’ or ‘I have had some different answers about where so and so was and this doesn’t seem to be matching up,'” Huls said.

According to ISP the boy is Black, between the ages of 5 and 8 years old with a thin build, a short haircut and stands at about 4 feet tall.

He is believed to have died sometime within the last week, according to ISP investigators.

“We have reached out to local agencies, not just here in Indiana, but Kentucky, and Ohio as well,” said Huls. “At this point, we still don’t have a name.”

ISP has not released a time of death or cause of death as an autopsy is pending with results expected on Tuesday.

Anyone who has information that could help in the identification of this child is asked to please call Detective Matt Busick with the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg at 1-812-248-4374 or 1-800-872-6743

