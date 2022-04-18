Las Vegas road rage leads to driver fatally shooting man

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a man is dead after road rage culminated in one driver allegedly shooting another. Authorities say the incident began Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Flamingo Road and South Jones Boulevard. Two men driving separate cars got into an argument while stopped at a red light. The verbal altercation turned physical with them fighting in the intersection. Investigators say that’s when one pulled out a gun and shot the other man. The 42-year-old victim drove himself to two different hospitals before he was pronounced dead. The suspected shooter turned himself into police. Authorities have not yet announced what charges he will face.