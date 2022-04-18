Kraken beat Senators 4-2 for second straight victory

By MARK MOSCHETTI

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Matty Beniers scored in his second straight game to become the third NHL rookie this season to record a point in his first three contests and the Seattle Kraken beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2. Daniel Sprong, Victor Rask, and Jordan McCann also scored for Seattle. McCann’s empty-netter with 1:11 left sealed Seattle’s second straight victory. Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for Ottawa. The goals came two minutes apart early in the second period. Seattle’s Chris Driedger made 12 saves. Anton Forsberg had 25 saves for the Senators.