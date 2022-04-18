DA: Arson arrest has been made for Home Depot fire in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Santa Clara County District Attorney announced that they arrested someone suspected of arson for starting the Home Depot fire in San Jose.
The fire started on Saturday April 9 and left the stucture in ruins.
An announcement on the arrest will be made Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Media Advisory: TOMORROW - Press Event to Announce Arrest and Charging of Home Depot Fire Suspect @ATFSanFrancisco @SJPD_PIO @SJFD @sliccardo pic.twitter.com/wiYPH65xFz— Santa Clara DA (@SantaClaraDA) April 18, 2022
