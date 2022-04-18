Skip to Content
DA: Arson arrest has been made for Home Depot fire in San Jose

<i>Courtesy Philip Hurst via Reuters</i><br/>Firefighters in San Jose contained a fire at a Home Depot on April 9 that was so large and hot it could be seen from space.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Santa Clara County District Attorney announced that they arrested someone suspected of arson for starting the Home Depot fire in San Jose.

The fire started on Saturday April 9 and left the stucture in ruins.

An announcement on the arrest will be made Tuesday at 11 a.m.

